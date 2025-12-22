Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. Domain Hunter is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Red teamers and penetration testers running infrastructure reconnaissance will find Domain Hunter valuable for quickly filtering expired domains by reputation and historical categorization, saving hours manually cross-referencing WHOIS, DNS, and Archive.org data. The tool is free and maintains active GitHub development with 1,644 stars, lowering the bar to integration into existing workflows. Skip this if you need automation around domain registration or DNS failover; Domain Hunter stops at analysis and leaves operational decisions to you.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
A reconnaissance tool that analyzes expired domains for categorization, reputation, and Archive.org history to identify candidates suitable for phishing and C2 operations.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs Domain Hunter for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
Domain Hunter: A reconnaissance tool that analyzes expired domains for categorization, reputation, and Archive.org history to identify candidates suitable for phishing and C2 operations..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. Domain Hunter is open-source with 1,644 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Attack and Domain Hunter serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Key differences: Aikido Attack is Commercial while Domain Hunter is Free, Domain Hunter is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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