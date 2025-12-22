Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA)
iOS penetration testers and security training programs need Damn Vulnerable iOS App because it's the only free, legal sandbox that replicates real native app vulnerabilities without the compliance risk of hacking actual apps. DVIA includes ten purposeful flaws across authentication, data storage, and crypto, making it the de facto lab environment for mobile red teams and offensive certifications. Skip this if your team is evaluating runtime protection or needs to test against obfuscated production code; DVIA is deliberately simplified for learning, not production-grade threat modeling.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA): iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack and Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Key differences: Aikido Attack is Commercial while Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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