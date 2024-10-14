Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..

Semgrep AppSec Platform: Platform for managing SAST, SCA, and secrets scanning across organizations. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA) for dependency vulnerabilities, Secrets detection with semantic analysis..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.