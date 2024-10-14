Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Semgrep AppSec Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Development teams shipping code multiple times a day need Semgrep AppSec Platform to catch dependency and secrets vulnerabilities before merge, not after deployment. Its diff-aware scanning and pull request integration mean developers see actionable feedback in their workflow rather than in a security queue three sprints later, and the semantic analysis engine reduces noise on secrets detection by orders of magnitude compared to regex-only tools. Skip this if your organization runs mostly monolithic Java applications where you already have deep IDE plugin coverage; Semgrep's speed advantage matters most in polyglot, containerized environments where traditional SAST chokes.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
Platform for managing SAST, SCA, and secrets scanning across organizations
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Semgrep AppSec Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Semgrep AppSec Platform: Platform for managing SAST, SCA, and secrets scanning across organizations. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA) for dependency vulnerabilities, Secrets detection with semantic analysis..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static application security testing (sast). Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Scanning. Semgrep AppSec Platform differentiates with Software composition analysis (SCA) for dependency vulnerabilities, Secrets detection with semantic analysis, Managed Scans on cloud infrastructure.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Semgrep AppSec Platform is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform integrates with Azure DevOps. Semgrep AppSec Platform integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, CircleCI, Bitbucket and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Semgrep AppSec Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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