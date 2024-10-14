Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..

SCANOSS Encryption Dataset: Identifies cryptographic algorithms and libraries in code for compliance. built by SCANOSS. Core capabilities include Cryptographic library and algorithm identification, Source code and binary file scanning, ECCN classification for export compliance..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.