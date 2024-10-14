Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. SCANOSS Encryption Dataset is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SCANOSS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing export compliance or cryptographic inventory will find immediate value in SCANOSS Encryption Dataset; it identifies weak and outdated algorithms across source and binary code while generating ECCN classifications that actually satisfy regulatory auditors, something most SCA tools skip entirely. The tool scans both code and compiled artifacts and flags post-quantum readiness gaps, which matters for organizations shipping to restricted markets or handling long-lived infrastructure. Not the fit for teams primarily concerned with vulnerability detection or license management; this tool solves a narrower but acute problem in cryptography governance that general-purpose SCA platforms treat as an afterthought.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
Identifies cryptographic algorithms and libraries in code for compliance
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs SCANOSS Encryption Dataset for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
SCANOSS Encryption Dataset: Identifies cryptographic algorithms and libraries in code for compliance. built by SCANOSS. Core capabilities include Cryptographic library and algorithm identification, Source code and binary file scanning, ECCN classification for export compliance..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection. SCANOSS Encryption Dataset differentiates with Cryptographic library and algorithm identification, Source code and binary file scanning, ECCN classification for export compliance.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. SCANOSS Encryption Dataset is developed by SCANOSS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform and SCANOSS Encryption Dataset serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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