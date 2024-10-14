Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. SAST Auto-Fix is a commercial application security posture management tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Development teams drowning in SAST noise across multiple scanners will cut false positives by 60-80% with SAST Auto-Fix's AI validation layer, then hand off fixes directly to pull requests without manual triage. The tool consolidates Snyk, Semgrep, Checkmarx, SonarQube, and five others into one dashboard with intelligent deduplication, cutting the work of correlating duplicates across platforms. Skip this if your org runs a single SAST tool or needs deep integration with your existing AppSec orchestration platform; ZeroPath's strength is specifically in multi-tool environments where finding duplication and false positives is the bottleneck, not initial detection.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
Centralizes SAST tools with AI validation & automated fix generation
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs SAST Auto-Fix for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
SAST Auto-Fix: Centralizes SAST tools with AI validation & automated fix generation. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include AI-based false positive filtering for SAST findings, Centralized dashboard for multiple SAST tools, Intelligent deduplication across SAST tools..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection. SAST Auto-Fix differentiates with AI-based false positive filtering for SAST findings, Centralized dashboard for multiple SAST tools, Intelligent deduplication across SAST tools.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. SAST Auto-Fix is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform integrates with Azure DevOps. SAST Auto-Fix integrates with Snyk, Semgrep, Checkmarx, SonarQube, Veracode and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido All in one Security platform and SAST Auto-Fix serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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