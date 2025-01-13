Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Amplify Security. SAST Auto-Fix is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Amplify Security Fix Your Code
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
Development teams drowning in SAST noise across multiple scanners will cut false positives by 60-80% with SAST Auto-Fix's AI validation layer, then hand off fixes directly to pull requests without manual triage. The tool consolidates Snyk, Semgrep, Checkmarx, SonarQube, and five others into one dashboard with intelligent deduplication, cutting the work of correlating duplicates across platforms. Skip this if your org runs a single SAST tool or needs deep integration with your existing AppSec orchestration platform; ZeroPath's strength is specifically in multi-tool environments where finding duplication and false positives is the bottleneck, not initial detection.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
Centralizes SAST tools with AI validation & automated fix generation
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Common questions about comparing Amplify Security Fix Your Code vs SAST Auto-Fix for your static application security testing needs.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
SAST Auto-Fix: Centralizes SAST tools with AI validation & automated fix generation. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include AI-based false positive filtering for SAST findings, Centralized dashboard for multiple SAST tools, Intelligent deduplication across SAST tools..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis. SAST Auto-Fix differentiates with AI-based false positive filtering for SAST findings, Centralized dashboard for multiple SAST tools, Intelligent deduplication across SAST tools.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is developed by Amplify Security. SAST Auto-Fix is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket. SAST Auto-Fix integrates with Snyk, Semgrep, Checkmarx, SonarQube, Veracode and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code and SAST Auto-Fix serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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