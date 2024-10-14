Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Datadog Code Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Teams already deep in the Datadog observability platform should adopt Datadog Code Security to shift left without context switching; the IDE plugins and CI/CD integration work because they're built into an environment your developers already use daily. The SAST, SCA, and secret scanning cover the NIST ID.RA and PR.PS functions most teams actually care about, and native integration with your APM data means you catch vulnerabilities that static analysis alone would miss. Skip this if you need IAST and IaC scanning to be first-class citizens rather than supplementary features, or if your stack is fragmented across multiple vendors where a standalone SAST tool would be simpler to operate.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Datadog Code Security for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Datadog Code Security: Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static application security testing (sast), software composition analysis (sca). Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Secrets Detection, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Scanning, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM). Datadog Code Security differentiates with Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Security, Secret Scanning.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Datadog Code Security is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Datadog Code Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover SCA, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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