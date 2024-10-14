Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. CVE Tools is a free vulnerability assessment tool by CVE Tools. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Security teams managing sprawling asset inventories will find CVE Tools invaluable for exploit-first vulnerability triage; EPSS scoring and direct links to active GitHub exploits mean you're spending time on vulns that actually have working attack code, not theoretical risk. The platform ingests 320K+ CVEs from NVD, GHSA, CISA KEV, and others with sub-50ms search latency, cutting noise in real vulnerability assessment workflows. Skip this if your workflow is already locked into Rapid7 or Qualys; CVE Tools excels at intelligence prioritization but won't replace a full-stack scanner.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
AI-powered CVE intelligence platform with exploit data, EPSS, and ATT&CK mappings.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs CVE Tools for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
CVE Tools: AI-powered CVE intelligence platform with exploit data, EPSS, and ATT&CK mappings. built by CVE Tools. Core capabilities include CVE database with 320K+ entries synced from NVD, GHSA, CISA KEV, and CVEProject, EPSS scoring for exploit probability-based vulnerability prioritization, Exploit intelligence linking CVEs to GitHub PoCs, ExploitDB, and Metasploit modules..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection. CVE Tools differentiates with CVE database with 320K+ entries synced from NVD, GHSA, CISA KEV, and CVEProject, EPSS scoring for exploit probability-based vulnerability prioritization, Exploit intelligence linking CVEs to GitHub PoCs, ExploitDB, and Metasploit modules.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. CVE Tools is developed by CVE Tools. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform integrates with Azure DevOps. CVE Tools integrates with NVD (NIST National Vulnerability Database), GHSA (GitHub Security Advisories), CISA KEV, CVEProject/cvelistV5, BDU FSTEC and 6 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido All in one Security platform and CVE Tools serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases. Key differences: Aikido All in one Security platform is Commercial while CVE Tools is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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