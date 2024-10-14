Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..

CVE Tools: AI-powered CVE intelligence platform with exploit data, EPSS, and ATT&CK mappings. built by CVE Tools. Core capabilities include CVE database with 320K+ entries synced from NVD, GHSA, CISA KEV, and CVEProject, EPSS scoring for exploit probability-based vulnerability prioritization, Exploit intelligence linking CVEs to GitHub PoCs, ExploitDB, and Metasploit modules..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.