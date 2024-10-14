Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. CRACI is a commercial compliance management tool by CRACI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
CI/CD-integrated platform for EU Cyber Resilience Act compliance automation.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs CRACI for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
CRACI: CI/CD-integrated platform for EU Cyber Resilience Act compliance automation. built by CRACI. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation (CycloneDX and SPDX formats), Continuous vulnerability monitoring across dependencies, CRA-ready compliance report generation..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection. CRACI differentiates with Automated SBOM generation (CycloneDX and SPDX formats), Continuous vulnerability monitoring across dependencies, CRA-ready compliance report generation.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. CRACI is developed by CRACI. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Aikido All in one Security platform integrates with Azure DevOps. CRACI integrates with GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido All in one Security platform and CRACI serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both cover SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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