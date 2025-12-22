Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. OpenRefactory iCR for C is a commercial static application security testing tool by OpenRefactory. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Development teams shipping C code who need automated repair, not just vulnerability reporting, should evaluate OpenRefactory iCR for C; it closes the gap between finding issues and actually fixing them at scale. The tool is benchmarked against NIST SAMATE, giving you a credible third-party baseline for what it catches rather than vendor marketing claims. Skip this if your codebase is predominantly Java or Python and you're looking for language-agnostic coverage; the C focus is deliberate, and the multi-language support appears secondary to the core strength.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
Automated C code analysis and repair tool benchmarked against NIST SAMATE.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs OpenRefactory iCR for C for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
OpenRefactory iCR for C: Automated C code analysis and repair tool benchmarked against NIST SAMATE. built by OpenRefactory. Core capabilities include Static analysis of C source code, Automated code repair for identified issues, Trial environment using NIST SAMATE benchmark programs..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. OpenRefactory iCR for C differentiates with Static analysis of C source code, Automated code repair for identified issues, Trial environment using NIST SAMATE benchmark programs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. OpenRefactory iCR for C is developed by OpenRefactory. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and OpenRefactory iCR for C serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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