Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..

Aqua Security Vulnerability Management: Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, VM image and serverless function scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template scanning..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.