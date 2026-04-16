Aiden: Policy-driven Windows endpoint mgmt platform automating patching & app delivery. built by Aiden. Core capabilities include Policy-driven desired state configuration for apps, OS, and settings using plain-English definitions, Automated application delivery and updates without manual scripting, Automated CVE remediation across Windows endpoints..

NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management: Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, Linux, and applications. built by NinjaOne. Core capabilities include Automated patch deployment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Third-party application patching for 6,000+ applications, Patch Intelligence AI for identifying unstable updates..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.