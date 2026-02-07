Aiceberg Risk Signals Library: Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include PII detection and protection, PHI detection for healthcare data, PCI data detection for payment information..

SOFTwarfare QuantaSeek: Hybrid AI search platform combining RAG and GPU-accelerated LLM for fast insights. built by SOFTwarfare. Core capabilities include Hybrid AI architecture combining GPU-accelerated LLM inference with ExtremeSearch™-driven data search, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) core to eliminate AI hallucinations by grounding outputs in verified knowledge base data, Low-latency data analysis compressing complex timelines from hours to under a minute..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.