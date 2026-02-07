Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aiceberg Risk Signals Library is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Aiceberg. Oligo Runtime AI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Oligo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying generative AI applications need Aiceberg Risk Signals Library to catch prompt injection and data exfiltration before they happen, which most traditional DLP tools completely miss. The library's dual focus on input validation (prompt injection detection) and output controls (prompt leaking prevention) covers the attack surface unique to LLM applications, addressing gaps in PR.DS and DE.CM that legacy platforms ignore. Skip this if your GenAI use is experimental or limited to public ChatGPT; the pricing and operational overhead make sense only when AI models are handling sensitive data at scale.
Enterprise security teams protecting agentic AI deployments need Oligo Runtime AI because it's built explicitly for detecting hijacked agents and model exfiltration, not bolted onto a generic runtime platform. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, catching unsafe model configurations and untrusted components in real time. Skip this if you're still operating with static AI inventories or if you lack the AppSec bandwidth to manage security guardrails; Oligo assumes mature AI governance practices already exist.
Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models
Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI.
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Common questions about comparing Aiceberg Risk Signals Library vs Oligo Runtime AI for your ai threat detection needs.
Aiceberg Risk Signals Library: Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include PII detection and protection, PHI detection for healthcare data, PCI data detection for payment information..
Oligo Runtime AI: Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI. built by Oligo Security. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI components and detection of exploit attempts, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for full AI footprint visibility, AI Detection & Response (AI-DR) for monitoring agentic AI actions, tool calls, and OS behavior..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aiceberg Risk Signals Library differentiates with PII detection and protection, PHI detection for healthcare data, PCI data detection for payment information. Oligo Runtime AI differentiates with Real-time monitoring of AI components and detection of exploit attempts, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for full AI footprint visibility, AI Detection & Response (AI-DR) for monitoring agentic AI actions, tool calls, and OS behavior.
Aiceberg Risk Signals Library is developed by Aiceberg. Oligo Runtime AI is developed by Oligo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aiceberg Risk Signals Library and Oligo Runtime AI serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Generative AI. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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