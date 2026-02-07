Aiceberg Risk Signals Library: Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include PII detection and protection, PHI detection for healthcare data, PCI data detection for payment information..

Nimble: AI agent-based security platform focused on security fundamentals. built by Nimble Security. Core capabilities include AI agent-based security automation..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.