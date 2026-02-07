Aiceberg Risk Signals Library: Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include PII detection and protection, PHI detection for healthcare data, PCI data detection for payment information..

FireTail AI Security Platform: AI security platform for discovering, monitoring, and protecting AI integrations. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Continuous AI discovery and inventory of models, prompts, and logs, Real-time detection of prompt injection, system prompt leakage, and improper output handling, AI security posture management (AI-SPM) with automated risk assessment..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.