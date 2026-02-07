Aiceberg Risk Signals Library: Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include PII detection and protection, PHI detection for healthcare data, PCI data detection for payment information..

Daxa.ai Pebblo Safe Agent: Runtime security governance for AI agents operating over MCP environments. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, Instruction sanitization for MCP context streams, Runtime intent validation..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.