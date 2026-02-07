Aiceberg Risk Signals Library: Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models. built by Aiceberg. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include PII detection and protection, PHI detection for healthcare data, PCI data detection for payment information..

Bot Detection: Detects & blocks bots, scrapers, and automated traffic targeting LLM apps. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include DDoS mitigation for L3/L4 and L7 attacks, Non-browser traffic detection for headless browsers and automation tools, Suspicious behavior pattern detection..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.