Aiceberg Guardian Agent: Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows..

Repello AI SkillCheck: Scans and catalogs AI agent skills/plugins for security vulnerabilities. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include Browsable skill library of scanned AI skills, Skill upload for scanning, Severity-based classification of scanned skills..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.