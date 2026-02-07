Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Aiceberg. Repello AI SkillCheck is a free agentic ai security tool by Repello AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents need Aiceberg Guardian Agent because it's the only tool that actually traces agent decisions back to their inputs with deterministic oversight, not just logging what happened after the fact. The millisecond-latency monitoring and patented explainable AI technology deliver the input-to-output linking that NIST DE.CM and DE.AE demand, giving you real control over LLM calls and tool execution chains before they cause damage. Skip this if your agents are simple retrieval tools or if you're still in the "let's see what happens" phase; Guardian Agent is built for teams that need to audit and justify every agent action to compliance.
Security teams piloting agentic AI workflows need Repello AI SkillCheck to inventory and classify vulnerabilities in third-party agent skills before they hit production. The tool scans plugins against a growing library and surfaces severity ratings that let you make faster risk decisions than manual code review alone. Skip this if your org isn't deploying agents yet or if you need runtime monitoring of agent behavior in live systems; SkillCheck is pre-deployment triage, not post-deployment enforcement.
Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems
Scans and catalogs AI agent skills/plugins for security vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Aiceberg Guardian Agent vs Repello AI SkillCheck for your agentic ai security needs.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent: Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows..
Repello AI SkillCheck: Scans and catalogs AI agent skills/plugins for security vulnerabilities. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include Browsable skill library of scanned AI skills, Skill upload for scanning, Severity-based classification of scanned skills..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent differentiates with Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows. Repello AI SkillCheck differentiates with Browsable skill library of scanned AI skills, Skill upload for scanning, Severity-based classification of scanned skills.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent is developed by Aiceberg. Repello AI SkillCheck is developed by Repello AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent and Repello AI SkillCheck serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Key differences: Aiceberg Guardian Agent is Commercial while Repello AI SkillCheck is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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