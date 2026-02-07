Aiceberg Guardian Agent: Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows..

Raven Runtime AI Agents: Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Automatic runtime discovery of AI agents in production without registration or tagging, Real-time monitoring of agent behavior including data access, API calls, and code paths, Policy-based runtime controls to alert or block unsafe agent actions..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.