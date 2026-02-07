Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Aiceberg. Raven Runtime AI Agents is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Raven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents need Aiceberg Guardian Agent because it's the only tool that actually traces agent decisions back to their inputs with deterministic oversight, not just logging what happened after the fact. The millisecond-latency monitoring and patented explainable AI technology deliver the input-to-output linking that NIST DE.CM and DE.AE demand, giving you real control over LLM calls and tool execution chains before they cause damage. Skip this if your agents are simple retrieval tools or if you're still in the "let's see what happens" phase; Guardian Agent is built for teams that need to audit and justify every agent action to compliance.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents in production need visibility into shadow AI that code review won't catch, and Raven Runtime AI Agents discovers and monitors agents without requiring registration or SDK changes across Java, Node.js, Python, and Go environments. The passive instrumentation model means you get real-time agent behavior tracking and policy-based blocking without the overhead that kills production workloads. Skip this if you're looking for agent governance at the development or pre-deployment stage; Raven is explicitly a runtime control tool, not a supply chain solution.
Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
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Common questions about comparing Aiceberg Guardian Agent vs Raven Runtime AI Agents for your agentic ai security needs.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent: Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows..
Raven Runtime AI Agents: Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Automatic runtime discovery of AI agents in production without registration or tagging, Real-time monitoring of agent behavior including data access, API calls, and code paths, Policy-based runtime controls to alert or block unsafe agent actions..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent differentiates with Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows. Raven Runtime AI Agents differentiates with Automatic runtime discovery of AI agents in production without registration or tagging, Real-time monitoring of agent behavior including data access, API calls, and code paths, Policy-based runtime controls to alert or block unsafe agent actions.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent is developed by Aiceberg. Raven Runtime AI Agents is developed by Raven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent and Raven Runtime AI Agents serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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