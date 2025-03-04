AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..

ThreatMon Cyber Threat Intelligence: AI-driven cyber threat intelligence platform for threat detection and analysis. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Intelligence for external IT asset discovery and monitoring, Dark Web Intelligence for monitoring underground forums and marketplaces, Cyber Threat Intelligence tracking APTs and ransomware trends..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.