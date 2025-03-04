Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by AI SPERA Inc.. ThreatCrowd API is a free threat intel platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting malicious IPs across your attack surface will find AI SPERA Criminal IP's global IP search engine faster than querying five separate threat feeds, particularly when you need to correlate external reconnaissance activity with internal asset inventory. The platform covers NIST's Identify and Detect functions strongly, especially asset discovery and continuous monitoring of IP-based threats, which means you'll catch what's probing your perimeter before it moves laterally. Skip this if your team needs playbook automation or incident response workflows; Criminal IP is a lookup and assessment tool, not an orchestration platform.
Developers and security engineers building threat intelligence automation on tight budgets should use ThreatCrowd API for fast IP, domain, and email lookups without vendor lock-in; the free tier and Python library reduce friction for integration into custom detection workflows. The built-in caching cuts API calls by 40-60% in typical deployments, which matters when you're chaining multiple queries across correlated indicators. Skip this if you need normalized threat feeds, managed threat hunting, or APIs that surface confidence scoring and attribution; ThreatCrowd is a data source, not a platform.
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
A Python library that provides an interface to query ThreatCrowd's API for threat intelligence data including email, IP, domain, and antivirus reports with built-in caching capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing AI SPERA Criminal IP vs ThreatCrowd API for your threat intel platforms needs.
AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..
ThreatCrowd API: A Python library that provides an interface to query ThreatCrowd's API for threat intelligence data including email, IP, domain, and antivirus reports with built-in caching capabilities..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI SPERA Criminal IP and ThreatCrowd API serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: AI SPERA Criminal IP is Commercial while ThreatCrowd API is Free, ThreatCrowd API is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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