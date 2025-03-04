AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..

Silent Push Preemptive Cyber Defense: Preemptive cyber defense platform using DNS, WHOIS, and web data for threat intel. built by Silent Push Inc.. Core capabilities include Indicators of Future Attack (IOFA) feeds for proactive threat detection, Passive DNS data correlation and analysis, Web content scanning and certificate data analysis..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.