Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by AI SPERA Inc.. Maltego Graph is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by maltego. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting malicious IPs across your attack surface will find AI SPERA Criminal IP's global IP search engine faster than querying five separate threat feeds, particularly when you need to correlate external reconnaissance activity with internal asset inventory. The platform covers NIST's Identify and Detect functions strongly, especially asset discovery and continuous monitoring of IP-based threats, which means you'll catch what's probing your perimeter before it moves laterally. Skip this if your team needs playbook automation or incident response workflows; Criminal IP is a lookup and assessment tool, not an orchestration platform.
Mid-market and enterprise threat intelligence teams conducting OSINT investigations will get the most from Maltego Graph because its visual link analysis cuts investigation time by mapping entity relationships across 100+ data connectors in a single interface. The hybrid deployment model and built-in cryptocurrency transaction mapping address the specific workflows of teams tracking financial crime and supply chain threats. Skip this if you need automated indicator ingestion and correlation; Maltego Graph prioritizes human-driven investigation over continuous feed processing, so it sits better alongside your detection stack than replacing it.
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
Visual link analysis platform for OSINT and threat investigations
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AI SPERA Criminal IP vs Maltego Graph for your threat intel platforms needs.
AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..
Maltego Graph: Visual link analysis platform for OSINT and threat investigations. built by maltego. Core capabilities include Visual link analysis for mapping entity relationships, Desktop and browser-based investigation interfaces, Access to 100+ data source connectors via API..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI SPERA Criminal IP differentiates with Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection. Maltego Graph differentiates with Visual link analysis for mapping entity relationships, Desktop and browser-based investigation interfaces, Access to 100+ data source connectors via API.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. Maltego Graph is developed by maltego. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI SPERA Criminal IP and Maltego Graph serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox