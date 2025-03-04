AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..

Maltego Graph: Visual link analysis platform for OSINT and threat investigations. built by maltego. Core capabilities include Visual link analysis for mapping entity relationships, Desktop and browser-based investigation interfaces, Access to 100+ data source connectors via API..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.