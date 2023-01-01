Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

Maltego Graph: Visual link analysis platform for OSINT and threat investigations. built by maltego. Core capabilities include Visual link analysis for mapping entity relationships, Desktop and browser-based investigation interfaces, Access to 100+ data source connectors via API..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.