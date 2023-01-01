Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abstract Intel Gallery is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Abstract Security. Maltego Graph is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by maltego. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise will find Abstract Intel Gallery's strength in real-time IOC correlation, which cuts through the static by instantly matching events against known threat actors and infrastructure. The platform's data fabric architecture and support for multiple threat intelligence feeds, including in-house uploads and ISAC integration, means your analysts spend less time manual hunting and more time on actual incidents. Skip this if your team needs post-incident forensics or recovery guidance; Abstract Intel Gallery is built for detection and attribution, not remediation workflow.
Mid-market and enterprise threat intelligence teams conducting OSINT investigations will get the most from Maltego Graph because its visual link analysis cuts investigation time by mapping entity relationships across 100+ data connectors in a single interface. The hybrid deployment model and built-in cryptocurrency transaction mapping address the specific workflows of teams tracking financial crime and supply chain threats. Skip this if you need automated indicator ingestion and correlation; Maltego Graph prioritizes human-driven investigation over continuous feed processing, so it sits better alongside your detection stack than replacing it.
Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors
Visual link analysis platform for OSINT and threat investigations
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Common questions about comparing Abstract Intel Gallery vs Maltego Graph for your threat intel platforms needs.
Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..
Maltego Graph: Visual link analysis platform for OSINT and threat investigations. built by maltego. Core capabilities include Visual link analysis for mapping entity relationships, Desktop and browser-based investigation interfaces, Access to 100+ data source connectors via API..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abstract Intel Gallery differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure. Maltego Graph differentiates with Visual link analysis for mapping entity relationships, Desktop and browser-based investigation interfaces, Access to 100+ data source connectors via API.
Abstract Intel Gallery is developed by Abstract Security founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Maltego Graph is developed by maltego. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abstract Intel Gallery and Maltego Graph serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Threat Analysis, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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