Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Analyst1. Dataminr is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Dataminr. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see the clearest payoff from Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform because it actually closes the loop between detection and response by automating threat correlation and blocking without requiring manual playbook tuning. The platform scores strongest in NIST Detect and Respond functions, with asset-actor-vulnerability correlation built in and native integration with Defender and CrowdStrike eliminating the manual enrichment step most teams still do in spreadsheets. Skip this if your priority is threat hunting or deep malware research; Analyst1 is built for SOCs that need to stop dwelling on "is this real" and start executing containment faster.
Enterprise security and risk teams managing third-party exposure and physical safety alongside cyber threats should evaluate Dataminr for its rare ability to fuse threat intelligence across digital and physical domains in real time. The platform monitors over one million public data sources and tracks vulnerability lifecycles while flagging travel risks and breach intelligence, covering four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection and risk assessment. Skip this if your priority is incident response and remediation workflow; Dataminr is built for early warning and contextual intelligence, not playbook execution.
Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams
AI platform for real-time event, threat & risk intelligence detection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform vs Dataminr for your threat intel platforms needs.
Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform: Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams. built by Analyst1. Core capabilities include Automated threat data extraction and structuring, Customizable threat scoring and dashboards, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, scanners, and ticketing platforms..
Dataminr: AI platform for real-time event, threat & risk intelligence detection. built by Dataminr. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of 1M+ public data sources, Multi-Modal Fusion AI for event discovery, Intel Agents for contextual analysis using LLMs..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform differentiates with Automated threat data extraction and structuring, Customizable threat scoring and dashboards, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, scanners, and ticketing platforms. Dataminr differentiates with Real-time monitoring of 1M+ public data sources, Multi-Modal Fusion AI for event discovery, Intel Agents for contextual analysis using LLMs.
Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform is developed by Analyst1. Dataminr is developed by Dataminr. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform and Dataminr serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox