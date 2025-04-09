Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform: Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams. built by Analyst1. Core capabilities include Automated threat data extraction and structuring, Customizable threat scoring and dashboards, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, scanners, and ticketing platforms..

Dataminr: AI platform for real-time event, threat & risk intelligence detection. built by Dataminr. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of 1M+ public data sources, Multi-Modal Fusion AI for event discovery, Intel Agents for contextual analysis using LLMs..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.