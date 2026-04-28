Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Shield M99 is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Red Specter Security. Skill Scanner is a free agentic ai security tool by Cisco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams building AI agents who need to catch security misconfigurations before deployment will find Skill Scanner's CLI-based static analysis particularly useful because it integrates into build pipelines without added infrastructure costs. The tool is open-source, free, and covers both ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security controls, meaning you're getting vendor-backed analysis without licensing friction. Skip this if your AI security strategy relies on runtime behavior detection or if your team lacks CLI fluency; Skill Scanner is a pre-deployment checkpoint, not a production monitor.
AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination.
Open-source CLI scanner for detecting security risks in AI agent skills.
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Common questions about comparing AI Shield M99 vs Skill Scanner for your agentic ai security needs.
AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..
Skill Scanner: Open-source CLI scanner for detecting security risks in AI agent skills. built by Cisco. Core capabilities include Security scanning of AI agent skill definitions, CLI-based interface for running scans, Multiple output format support via --output-
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Shield M99 differentiates with 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels. Skill Scanner differentiates with Security scanning of AI agent skill definitions, CLI-based interface for running scans, Multiple output format support via --output-
AI Shield M99 is developed by Red Specter Security. Skill Scanner is developed by Cisco. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Shield M99 and Skill Scanner serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover Agentic AI Security, LLM Security. Key differences: AI Shield M99 is Commercial while Skill Scanner is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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