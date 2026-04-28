AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..

OpenClaw: Security platform for hardening OpenClaw AI agents against attacks. built by ZioSec. Core capabilities include Prompt injection prevention, Data poisoning protection, Privilege escalation prevention..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.