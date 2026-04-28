Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Shield M99 is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Red Specter Security. Manifold is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Manifold. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents on endpoints will get immediate value from Manifold's agentless runtime visibility, which catches unauthorized system access and data exposure that traditional endpoint tools miss entirely. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and asset discovery directly addresses ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, giving you sight lines into shadow AI usage that most teams don't have yet. Skip this if your organization treats AI adoption as a business problem rather than a security one; Manifold assumes agents are already in production and you need to watch them now.
AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
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Common questions about comparing AI Shield M99 vs Manifold for your agentic ai security needs.
AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..
Manifold: Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints. built by Manifold. Core capabilities include Runtime visibility into AI agent behavior on endpoints, Agentless deployment, Detection of unauthorized system access by AI agents..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Shield M99 differentiates with 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels. Manifold differentiates with Runtime visibility into AI agent behavior on endpoints, Agentless deployment, Detection of unauthorized system access by AI agents.
AI Shield M99 is developed by Red Specter Security. Manifold is developed by Manifold. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Shield M99 integrates with Docker, Kubernetes, AWS IAM, AWS Lambda, GCP service accounts. Manifold integrates with OpenTelemetry. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Shield M99 and Manifold serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover Agentic AI Security, Runtime Security, LLM Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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