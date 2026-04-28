AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..

Manifold: Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints. built by Manifold. Core capabilities include Runtime visibility into AI agent behavior on endpoints, Agentless deployment, Detection of unauthorized system access by AI agents..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.