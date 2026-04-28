AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..

Lumeus MCP Security: Secures MCP sessions in AI dev environments via proxy, discovery, and policy enforcement. built by Lumeus. Core capabilities include MCP server discovery across IDE environments, Sanctioned vs. unsanctioned MCP server inventory, Centralized deployment and governance of enterprise MCP servers..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.