Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Shield M99 is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Red Specter Security. Lumeus MCP Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Lumeus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying AI coding assistants like Cursor and Windsurf across development environments need Lumeus MCP Security to stop unauthorized model context protocol connections before they become data exfiltration vectors. The tool combines MCP server discovery with real-time traffic inspection and ephemeral token enforcement, hitting NIST PR.AA and DE.CM controls that most AI security tools skip entirely. Skip this if your developers aren't yet using MCP-enabled IDEs or if you're still evaluating whether agentic AI security is a priority; Lumeus solves a specific problem for teams already committed to that toolchain.
AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination.
Secures MCP sessions in AI dev environments via proxy, discovery, and policy enforcement.
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Common questions about comparing AI Shield M99 vs Lumeus MCP Security for your agentic ai security needs.
AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..
Lumeus MCP Security: Secures MCP sessions in AI dev environments via proxy, discovery, and policy enforcement. built by Lumeus. Core capabilities include MCP server discovery across IDE environments, Sanctioned vs. unsanctioned MCP server inventory, Centralized deployment and governance of enterprise MCP servers..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Shield M99 differentiates with 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels. Lumeus MCP Security differentiates with MCP server discovery across IDE environments, Sanctioned vs. unsanctioned MCP server inventory, Centralized deployment and governance of enterprise MCP servers.
AI Shield M99 is developed by Red Specter Security. Lumeus MCP Security is developed by Lumeus. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Shield M99 integrates with Docker, Kubernetes, AWS IAM, AWS Lambda, GCP service accounts. Lumeus MCP Security integrates with Cursor, Windsurf, VS Code. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Shield M99 and Lumeus MCP Security serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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