Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Shield M99 is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Red Specter Security. HikmaAI is a commercial agentic ai security tool by HikmaAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents at scale need HikmaAI to catch failure modes before production; stress testing and multi-modal attack simulation catch vulnerabilities that standard model cards miss. Coverage of NIST ID.RA and GV.PO means you're getting risk assessment with teeth and policy enforcement baked in, not bolted on afterward. Skip this if your AI adoption is still pilot-stage or if you need post-incident forensics; HikmaAI is built for prevention and governance, not breach response.
AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
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Common questions about comparing AI Shield M99 vs HikmaAI for your agentic ai security needs.
AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..
HikmaAI: Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems. built by HikmaAI. Core capabilities include Pre- and post-deployment evaluation of AI systems, Stress testing of AI agents, Simulated multi-modal attack scenarios..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Shield M99 differentiates with 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels. HikmaAI differentiates with Pre- and post-deployment evaluation of AI systems, Stress testing of AI agents, Simulated multi-modal attack scenarios.
AI Shield M99 is developed by Red Specter Security. HikmaAI is developed by HikmaAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Shield M99 and HikmaAI serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover Agentic AI Security, LLM Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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