AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..

Eos Identity Security Platform: AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks. built by Eos. Core capabilities include AI agent identity visibility, AI agent governance and oversight, Privileged access risk management for AI agents..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.