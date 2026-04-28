Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Shield M99 is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Red Specter Security. Eos Identity Security Platform is a commercial non-human identity tool by Eos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Eos Identity Security Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents at scale need Eos Identity Security Platform because it's the only platform treating agent identity as a separate security perimeter. The tool maps AI agent access patterns and detects prompt injection plus credential theft in real time, addressing NIST PR.AA and ID.AM controls that traditional IAM platforms skip entirely. Skip this if your organization hasn't operationalized AI agents yet or if you're still evaluating whether agents belong in production; Eos assumes you've already decided they're here.
AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination.
AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks.
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Common questions about comparing AI Shield M99 vs Eos Identity Security Platform for your agentic ai security needs.
AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..
Eos Identity Security Platform: AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks. built by Eos. Core capabilities include AI agent identity visibility, AI agent governance and oversight, Privileged access risk management for AI agents..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Shield M99 differentiates with 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels. Eos Identity Security Platform differentiates with AI agent identity visibility, AI agent governance and oversight, Privileged access risk management for AI agents.
AI Shield M99 is developed by Red Specter Security. Eos Identity Security Platform is developed by Eos. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Shield M99 and Eos Identity Security Platform serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both cover Agentic AI Security, LLM Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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