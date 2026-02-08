Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Posture Management is a commercial ai spm tool by Zenity. Calypso AI Inference Platform is a commercial llm guardrails tool by CalypsoAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Security Posture Management
Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language models need inference-layer defense before attackers find prompt injection vulnerabilities in production, and Calypso AI Inference Platform is built specifically for that job with agentic red-teaming that automatically discovers LLM weaknesses before users do. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow,continuous monitoring of AI interactions plus real-time adaptive blocking,and runs hybrid (on-premises or SaaS) so you're not forced into cloud-only deployment. Skip this if you're still in the planning phase or running only small, non-customer-facing AI pilots; Calypso assumes you have models in active use and the security ops bandwidth to act on findings.
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Posture Management vs Calypso AI Inference Platform for your ai spm needs.
AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..
Calypso AI Inference Platform: Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring. built by CalypsoAI. Core capabilities include Model-agnostic support for any LLM, Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability testing, Real-time adaptive protection at inference..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Posture Management differentiates with AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM). Calypso AI Inference Platform differentiates with Model-agnostic support for any LLM, Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability testing, Real-time adaptive protection at inference.
AI Security Posture Management is developed by Zenity. Calypso AI Inference Platform is developed by CalypsoAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Posture Management and Calypso AI Inference Platform serve similar AI SPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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