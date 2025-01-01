Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Smartlockr Secure File Sharing is a commercial secure file sharing tool by smartlockr. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Smartlockr Secure File Sharing
SMB and mid-market teams shipping files larger than standard email limits need Smartlockr Secure File Sharing for its 5TB capacity paired with zero-knowledge encryption that keeps your legal and compliance teams off the hook. The ability to revoke access after transmission addresses the real problem most file-sharing tools ignore: you can't unsend what's already in someone's inbox. Skip this if you need granular user behavior analytics or deep integration with your existing DLP stack; Smartlockr is a sharp point solution, not a data governance platform.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Secure file sharing platform for sending encrypted files up to 5TB via email
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Smartlockr Secure File Sharing for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Smartlockr Secure File Sharing: Secure file sharing platform for sending encrypted files up to 5TB via email. built by smartlockr. Core capabilities include Secure file sharing up to 5TB, Zero-knowledge end-to-end encryption, Two-factor authentication..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Smartlockr Secure File Sharing differentiates with Secure file sharing up to 5TB, Zero-knowledge end-to-end encryption, Two-factor authentication.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Smartlockr Secure File Sharing is developed by smartlockr. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ and Smartlockr Secure File Sharing serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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