AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

Smartlockr Secure File Sharing: Secure file sharing platform for sending encrypted files up to 5TB via email. built by smartlockr. Core capabilities include Secure file sharing up to 5TB, Zero-knowledge end-to-end encryption, Two-factor authentication..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.