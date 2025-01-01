Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Enkrypt AI Guardrails is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Enkrypt AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying AI agents and RAG systems will get the most from Enkrypt AI Guardrails because it actually stops bad outputs at runtime rather than just logging them after the fact, with sub-15ms latency decisions that won't tank your application performance. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including real-time enforcement across PR.PS and PR.DS, and its identity-aware policy engine means you can lock guardrails to specific roles and tenants without rebuilding for each customer. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting AI misuse after it happens; Enkrypt prioritizes prevention, which means you need governance rules already defined before deployment.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Runtime security layer for AI agents, RAG, and MCP with real-time controls
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Enkrypt AI Guardrails for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Enkrypt AI Guardrails: Runtime security layer for AI agents, RAG, and MCP with real-time controls. built by Enkrypt AI. Core capabilities include Real-time approval, modification, or blocking of AI agent actions, Prompt injection defense at input boundary, RAG retrieval filtering with source constraints and redaction..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Enkrypt AI Guardrails differentiates with Real-time approval, modification, or blocking of AI agent actions, Prompt injection defense at input boundary, RAG retrieval filtering with source constraints and redaction.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Enkrypt AI Guardrails is developed by Enkrypt AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ and Enkrypt AI Guardrails serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both cover LLM Guardrails. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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