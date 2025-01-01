Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Alice WonderFence is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Alice. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying multiple LLM vendors need Alice WonderFence to stop prompt injection and unsafe outputs before they reach users, which most API-level controls miss entirely. The tool detects across text, image, audio, and video in 20+ languages with automated response workflows and audit trails that satisfy EU AI Act and NIST compliance,meaningful for regulated industries. Skip this if your GenAI use is limited to a single model with native safety features; Alice justifies its cost when you're orchestrating Claude, GPT, and custom models simultaneously.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Runtime guardrails for GenAI apps providing real-time threat detection & response
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Alice WonderFence for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Alice WonderFence: Runtime guardrails for GenAI apps providing real-time threat detection & response. built by Alice. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of unsafe prompts and outputs, Adaptive guardrails with proprietary fine-tuning, Multimodal detection for text, image, audio, and video..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Alice WonderFence differentiates with Real-time detection and blocking of unsafe prompts and outputs, Adaptive guardrails with proprietary fine-tuning, Multimodal detection for text, image, audio, and video.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Alice WonderFence is developed by Alice founded in 2018-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ integrates with OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Mistral AI, Groq and 5 more. Alice WonderFence integrates with OpenAI API, Claude AI. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Security Gateway™ and Alice WonderFence serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox