AI Score: Centralized AI governance & risk management platform for enterprises. built by AI Score. Core capabilities include Real-time AI risk detection, Compliance monitoring across AI tools and departments, Centralized AI ecosystem visibility..

Pillar Security Platform: AI security platform for lifecycle protection, governance, and runtime defense. built by Pillar Security. Core capabilities include AI/ML asset discovery and classification, Static security posture analysis for AI systems, Dynamic threat modeling and red teaming..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.