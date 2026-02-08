AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..

SurePath Platform: GenAI governance platform for visibility, risk mitigation, and safe adoption. built by SurePath AI. Core capabilities include Network-level capture of GenAI conversations, Comprehensive audit trails for GenAI interactions, Analytics dashboard with usage patterns and insights..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.