AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..

Scrut Automation: GRC automation platform for compliance, risk, and security control management. built by Scrut. Core capabilities include Unified control framework with 60+ prebuilt security frameworks, Real-time compliance and risk dashboards with visual analytics, Automated testing across cloud and security tools..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.