Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is a commercial ai governance tool by Singulr AI. Forcepoint Web Security (SWG) is a commercial security service edge tool by Forcepoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AI Risk & Compliance Management
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling, undocumented AI deployments will get the most from Singulr AI's AI Risk & Compliance Management platform because it actually finds shadow AI that your inventory says doesn't exist, then enforces policy on it before it becomes a breach vector. The agentless discovery combined with continuous red teaming covers the full NIST arc from asset identification through monitoring, and the pre-built regulatory templates handle GDPR, HIPAA, and EU AI Act at deployment speed. Skip this if your AI footprint is small and centralized or if you need deep integration with existing ML Ops pipelines; Singulr assumes you've lost visibility first.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with strict data protection requirements should prioritize Forcepoint Web Security for its integrated DLP enforcement and Shadow IT discovery, which catches both known threats and unauthorized cloud apps in a single enforcement point. The Advanced Classification Engine handles zero-day web threats without requiring constant rule updates, and Remote Browser Isolation adds a meaningful layer for high-risk users without the performance drag of older sandbox approaches. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection and response over prevention; Forcepoint is built for teams that need to block threats before they cross the perimeter, not investigate them after.
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
Secure Web Gateway for data protection and threat prevention on the web
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Common questions about comparing AI Risk & Compliance Management vs Forcepoint Web Security (SWG) for your ai governance needs.
AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..
Forcepoint Web Security (SWG): Secure Web Gateway for data protection and threat prevention on the web. built by Forcepoint. Core capabilities include Data loss prevention with built-in DLP enforcement, Advanced Classification Engine (ACE) for threat prevention, Shadow IT discovery and monitoring..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Risk & Compliance Management differentiates with Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping. Forcepoint Web Security (SWG) differentiates with Data loss prevention with built-in DLP enforcement, Advanced Classification Engine (ACE) for threat prevention, Shadow IT discovery and monitoring.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is developed by Singulr AI. Forcepoint Web Security (SWG) is developed by Forcepoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Risk & Compliance Management and Forcepoint Web Security (SWG) serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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