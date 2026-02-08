AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..

Airrived Guardrails for AI: Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt interception and validation, Shadow AI discovery and visibility, Dynamic policy enforcement with data redaction and prompt blocking..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.