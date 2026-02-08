Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is a commercial ai governance tool by Singulr AI. Airrived Guardrails for AI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Airrived. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Risk & Compliance Management
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling, undocumented AI deployments will get the most from Singulr AI's AI Risk & Compliance Management platform because it actually finds shadow AI that your inventory says doesn't exist, then enforces policy on it before it becomes a breach vector. The agentless discovery combined with continuous red teaming covers the full NIST arc from asset identification through monitoring, and the pre-built regulatory templates handle GDPR, HIPAA, and EU AI Act at deployment speed. Skip this if your AI footprint is small and centralized or if you need deep integration with existing ML Ops pipelines; Singulr assumes you've lost visibility first.
Security teams managing uncontrolled GenAI adoption across their organization need Airrived Guardrails for AI because it finds and blocks Shadow AI usage in real time, not after the breach. The platform maps enterprise-wide GenAI tool sprawl and enforces prompt governance at interception, covering ID.AM asset discovery and PR.AA access control in ways point solutions miss. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a single approved model; Airrived's value compounds with chaos, not order.
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control.
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Common questions about comparing AI Risk & Compliance Management vs Airrived Guardrails for AI for your ai governance needs.
AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..
Airrived Guardrails for AI: Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt interception and validation, Shadow AI discovery and visibility, Dynamic policy enforcement with data redaction and prompt blocking..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Risk & Compliance Management differentiates with Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping. Airrived Guardrails for AI differentiates with Real-time prompt interception and validation, Shadow AI discovery and visibility, Dynamic policy enforcement with data redaction and prompt blocking.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is developed by Singulr AI. Airrived Guardrails for AI is developed by Airrived. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Risk & Compliance Management and Airrived Guardrails for AI serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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