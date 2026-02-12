AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Saidot AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for risk mgmt, compliance, and EU AI Act requirements. built by Saidot. Core capabilities include AI system inventory management, Automated AI risk identification and assessment, EU AI Act compliance templates and documentation..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.