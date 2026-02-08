AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..

Saidot AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for risk mgmt, compliance, and EU AI Act requirements. built by Saidot. Core capabilities include AI system inventory management, Automated AI risk identification and assessment, EU AI Act compliance templates and documentation..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.