Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is a commercial ai governance tool by Fiddler AI. Ovalix Public AI Apps Security is a commercial ai governance tool by Ovalix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance
Enterprise security teams deploying AI systems across multiple cloud platforms need centralized visibility into model behavior and compliance posture, and Fiddler AI delivers that through native integrations with SageMaker, Vertex AI, and Databricks rather than forcing custom connectors. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions including risk assessment and policy enforcement, which means you're getting governance scaffolding that actually maps to regulatory expectations instead of bolted-on compliance theater. Skip this if your AI footprint is still experimental or limited to a single cloud provider; Fiddler's value compounds with scale and complexity, and smaller deployments won't justify the commercial pricing.
AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems
Platform securing public & third-party AI app usage via shadow AI discovery & DLP.
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Common questions about comparing AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance vs Ovalix Public AI Apps Security for your ai governance needs.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..
Ovalix Public AI Apps Security: Platform securing public & third-party AI app usage via shadow AI discovery & DLP. built by Ovalix. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and continuous monitoring of unauthorized AI tool usage, End-to-end visibility into user requests, model responses, and data flows, Data leakage prevention with redaction for sensitive information in AI apps..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance differentiates with Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection. Ovalix Public AI Apps Security differentiates with Shadow AI discovery and continuous monitoring of unauthorized AI tool usage, End-to-end visibility into user requests, model responses, and data flows, Data leakage prevention with redaction for sensitive information in AI apps.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is developed by Fiddler AI. Ovalix Public AI Apps Security is developed by Ovalix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance and Ovalix Public AI Apps Security serve similar AI Governance use cases: both are AI Governance tools, both cover AI Governance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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