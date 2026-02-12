AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Ovalix Public AI Apps Security: Platform securing public & third-party AI app usage via shadow AI discovery & DLP. built by Ovalix. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and continuous monitoring of unauthorized AI tool usage, End-to-end visibility into user requests, model responses, and data flows, Data leakage prevention with redaction for sensitive information in AI apps..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.