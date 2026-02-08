AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..

Ovalix Public AI Apps Security: Platform securing public & third-party AI app usage via shadow AI discovery & DLP. built by Ovalix. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and continuous monitoring of unauthorized AI tool usage, End-to-end visibility into user requests, model responses, and data flows, Data leakage prevention with redaction for sensitive information in AI apps..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.