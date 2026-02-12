AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

NeuralTrust Prevent Shadow AI: Detects & governs unauthorized AI tool usage by employees via browser agent. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Shadow AI detection via lightweight browser agent, Real-time visibility into external AI tool usage across the organization, Data anonymization and sensitive data leak prevention..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.