AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Deepchecks LLM Evaluation: Enterprise LLM evaluation, monitoring & observability platform for AI in production. built by Deepchecks. Core capabilities include LLM output auto-scoring and evaluation pipelines, Version comparison for prompts, models, and AI agents, Production monitoring of LLM applications..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.