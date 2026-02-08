AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..

Deepchecks LLM Evaluation: Enterprise LLM evaluation, monitoring & observability platform for AI in production. built by Deepchecks. Core capabilities include LLM output auto-scoring and evaluation pipelines, Version comparison for prompts, models, and AI agents, Production monitoring of LLM applications..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.