AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Archer Evolv™ Intelligence: Scenario-based simulation tool for assessing regulatory & operational impacts. built by Archer. Core capabilities include Scenario-based simulation for strategic decisions, Natural language processing and structured wizard input options, Regulatory obligation mapping to controls and policies..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.