AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Openlayer LLM Observability: LLM pipeline observability: tracing, monitoring, and alerting for GenAI systems. built by Openlayer. Core capabilities include Full LLM pipeline tracing from prompts to responses, Live monitoring for prompt injection, toxic output, and data leaks, Real-time alerts for latency spikes, hallucinations, and inappropriate content..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.